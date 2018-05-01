Run giveaways through MailChimp to grow your email list fast!

🎁 You’re giving away a physical item without any sort of redemption code. Redemption codes are perfect for giving away software or other digital goods. They also work well for giving away physical items if you already have a means for accepting the codes. (Maybe you already have an ecommerce site set up. Add single-use coupons for the giveaway items and give those codes away!) If you’re just sending out physical rewards directly, though, Chicken Dinner won’t be helpful to you. 😢