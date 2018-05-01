Run giveaways through MailChimp to grow your email list fast!

🎟 You’re giving away codes to be redeemed by your winners. Chicken Dinner will let you select a list in your MailChimp account. It will randomly select winners, match them with codes, and prepare an email campaign you can send whenever you’re ready!
You don’t want to manually pick winners and copy/paste prize codes into a bunch of emails. Chicken Dinner picks your winners (Hey! That rhymes!) and automatically prepares a campaign in MailChimp to send out your codes. All you have to do is click “Send!”
🎁 You’re giving away a physical item without any sort of redemption code. Redemption codes are perfect for giving away software or other digital goods. They also work well for giving away physical items if you already have a means for accepting the codes. (Maybe you already have an ecommerce site set up. Add single-use coupons for the giveaway items and give those codes away!) If you’re just sending out physical rewards directly, though, Chicken Dinner won’t be helpful to you. 😢
Each giveaway you run is priced simply at $30. If you run frequent giveaways, contact Chicken Dinner for monthly pricing. (Feel free to go ahead and order a single giveaway. That cost will be applied to your monthly pricing.)