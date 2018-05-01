Run giveaways through MailChimp to grow your email list fast!

Chicken Dinner Logo

Why run a giveaway?

Check out these amazing giveaway results

“When the dust settled, I had collected 364,104 email addresses.”
Josh Earl
Entrepreneur
“…the giveaway tactic helped us secure 54 percent of our pre-launch list — and helped make our Kickstarter campaign successful. We had a goal of $15,000 and we surpassed $320,000.”
Allen Brouwer
Co-Founder of BestSelf Co.
“It took about 2 hours to set up a simple giveaway that doubled our email list in 2 days. It even went on to nearly double our marketing efforts for the next 3 months.”
James Rose
Co-Founder of Content Snare

How It Works

You…

  • set up an MailChimp form and collect email addresses for your giveaway
  • pull together a list of the redemption codes you're giving away
  • give Chicken Dinner a little bit of information about your giveaway

Chicken Dinner…

  • counts the number of codes you're giving away
  • picks the appropriate number of random winners from your chosen list or segment
  • creates a MailChimp campaign that will send the winners their prize redemption codes

Use this if…

🎟 You’re giving away codes to be redeemed by your winners. Chicken Dinner will let you select a list in your MailChimp account. It will randomly select winners, match them with codes, and prepare an email campaign you can send whenever you’re ready!

✉✉✉✉✉✉✉✉🤦‍♀️ You don’t want to manually pick winners and copy/paste prize codes into a bunch of emails. Chicken Dinner picks your winners (Hey! That rhymes!) and automatically prepares a campaign in MailChimp to send out your codes. All you have to do is click “Send!”

Don't use this if…

🏆 You’re giving away a single item. This is easy enough to do without any help. Save your money and come back when you’re going to run a big giveaway!

🎁 You’re giving away a physical item without any sort of redemption code. Redemption codes are perfect for giving away software or other digital goods. They also work well for giving away physical items if you already have a means for accepting the codes. (Maybe you already have an ecommerce site set up. Add single-use coupons for the giveaway items and give those codes away!) If you’re just sending out physical rewards directly, though, Chicken Dinner won’t be helpful to you. 😢

Each giveaway you run is priced simply at $30. If you run frequent giveaways, contact Chicken Dinner for monthly pricing. (Feel free to go ahead and order a single giveaway. That cost will be applied to your monthly pricing.)

